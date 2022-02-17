Delilah Belle Hamlin Is Six Months Sober After Accidental Overdose

Delilah Belle Hamlin is six months sober. The 23-year-old model took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share an update on her sobriety, after revealing in November that she suffered an accidental overdose.

Per multiple outlets, Hamlin, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, jumped up and down in the Instagram Story video while singing, "Hi! I'm six months sober!"

In a 28-minute Instagram Live video in November, Hamlin revealed her accidental overdose, which she said came after being over-prescribed medications from her doctor.

Hamlin said she was suffering from an array of conditions including OCD, migraines, panic attacks, and more, all of which led her to being prescribed steroids, anti-viral medications, antibiotics, Xanax and Propranolol, in addition to the many supplements she was taking.

"My body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two I overdosed," she said in the November video. "I didn’t mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called Propranolol. And I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital."

After her hospital stay, Hamlin went to "this beautiful place in Arizona that would help me come down on the Xanax."

"I had already come down on the Xanax," she explained. "I wasn’t like a drug addict, but my body was dependent on it because of how much the doctor had prescribed me."

During her three-week stay there, Hamlin said she "cut down so much" on her Xanax usage.