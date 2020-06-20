Demi Burnett and Slater Davis 'Figuring Things Out' as They Evaluate Relationship, Source Says

Things aren't looking good for Demi Burnett and Slater Davis. A source close to the couple tells ET that the Bachelor alum and the singer "have had some big ups and downs."

"They fell hard for each other fast. They care about each other so much, and are figuring things out as quarantining continues," the source says. "They are evaluating things right now, and determining what the next step in their relationship will be."

The news comes after Burnett deleted photos of her and Davis off her Instagram, they stopped following each other on the platform, and US Weekly reported they split. On Friday, Davis also posted a selfie on his Instagram Story, captioning it, "So many ups n downs," with broken heart emojis.

Instagram Story

Burnett and Davis started dating in January, after being introduced by Burnett's good friend and fellow Bachelor alum, Katie Morton. Morton, who had been friends with Davis for about two and a half years, invited Burnett out to lunch one day -- with Davis in the backseat of her car.

In February, Burnett couldn't help but gush about Davis, telling ET she had "never been happier."

"I'm obsessed with him. He's the best ever. I feel like such a weird little sap, but he's the most incredible person I've ever met and I can't get enough of him," she said at the time. "We're just happy and I can't get enough of him. I never want to be not around him. I feel like such a weirdo because I'm not like this normally, but I'm just obsessed with him."

Davis told ET that he loved "Demi's brain the most, how she operates, what she thinks, says, feels. That's the hottest thing about her, honestly."

Burnett, who first appeared on Colton Underwood's 2019 season of The Bachelor, made history last summer on Bachelor in Paradise. She and then-girlfriend Kristian Haggerty got engaged on the show's season finale, becoming Bachelor Nation's first same-sex couple. The pair announced their split in October 2019.

