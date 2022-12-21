Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jute$ Pack on the PDA During Disneyland Visit

Demi Lovato and Jute$ had a date night at the happiest place on Earth. In a new snap shared to her Instagram Story, the 30-year-old songstress shares a kiss with the "Waste My Time" rapper in front of Cinderella Castle.

Lovato let the romance speak for itself, as she simply captioned the post with her boyfriend’s Instagram handle. Jute$ re-shared the image on his respective Instagram Story.

Lovato and Jute$’ PDA comes after the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer gave her man a special shout-out during Thanksgiving.

Demi Lovato/Instagram

In a series of Instagram Stories, Lovato shared a variety of pictures and said that she is "grateful" for her boyfriend.

In another slide, the "Substance" singer posted a mirror selfie with Jute$, whose real name is Jordan Lutes, and wrote in another Instagram story, "Grateful for this guy," alongside a heart eyes emoji.

Ending her round of sweet posts was a photo of Jute$ in the driver’s seat holding on to their dog, captioned, "My guys."

In October, the pair went all out for Halloween as a dead bride and groom. Lovato’s pictures included her and her man rocking a wedding dress and suit with gashes across their faces.

The singer and rapper sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands in NYC over the summer.

In August, a source told ET that the pair was "smitten" with each other and bonded over the music.

"Demi and Jute$ connect over music. They support each other's intellect and that keeps things fresh between them," the source said at the time. "They are both very smitten over each other. He would drop anything for her and loves to make her feel special and important."

The source added that the pair shares "the importance of staying healthy in their minds, bodies and souls together and it sets a healthy foundation for their relationship and what's to come."

"In terms of sobriety, every day is a struggle, but Demi is doing well," the source said. "Staying on track and taking care of herself is certainly a major daily priority for her."

The songstress -- who was joined by her boyfriend for her 30th birthday celebration -- dished to ET about the next chapter of her life, and how having a family is in the cards.

"Things like having a family is really important to me," she told ET when asked what remains on her bucket list. "It's the substance of life. I’ve really figured out who I am," she added of turning 30. "I say that a lot, every time I get older, but it’s like I’ve never felt so sure of myself and grounded."