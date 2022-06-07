Demi Lovato Announces New Album, First Tour In Over Four Years

Demi Lovato will be back onstage this year with a new album to celebrate. The 29-year-old pop star announced the upcoming release of Holy Fvck on Monday, followed by news of an international tour beginning Aug. 30.



The 16-track album -- out Aug. 19 -- will be Lovato's eighth release and first since coming out as non-binary in 2021. The 32-date tour will be the singer's first in over four years, and the first since recovering from their 2018 overdose. The three-month tour will begin in South America before heading to the United States.

Maya Sarin

"We're working so hard to deliver an incredible show for all my fans and I can't wait to see them in person to celebrate this new music," Lovato said in a statement. "I'm so excited to get back on the road after four years without touring, and even longer since I've toured in South America."

Holy Fvck will stay true to Lovato's roots in pop-punk, but also depart into rock, offering a retrospective of their life experiences along the way. The album's first single, "Skin of My Teeth," will be released on Friday, June 10, the morning after Lovato performs the new song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



"The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet,'' Lovato said in another statement. "Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself."