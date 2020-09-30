Demi Lovato Releases New Song Following Max Ehrich Split: 'Music Is Always There'

Demi Lovato is letting her music do the talking. The 28-year-old pop star has not publicly spoken since the news broke that she'd ended her engagement to Max Ehrich.

On Wednesday, however, Lovato released a heartfelt new track, "Still Have Me," with lyrics that speak candidly about picking herself back up in the aftermath of a broken heart.

"I'm a mess and I'm still broken / but I'm finding my way back / And it feels like someone's stolen / all the light I ever had," Lovato opens the track softly, before belting out the chorus: "I don't have much, but at least I still have me... and that's all I need."

On Tuesday night, Lovato announced her new song on Twitter and Instagram, writing, "Music is always there for me... song in the am."

News that the "I Love Me" singer and the Young and the Restless star had ended their two-month engagement came out last week. The couple first sparked romance rumors this past March. Ehrich has been very vocal on social media since the split, claiming he found out about the end of his engagement via a tabloid.

He also previously referenced Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's high profile split, writing, "Please stop trying to 'Thank you, next' me." Grande wrote "thank u, next" -- a song referencing her past relationships -- following the breakup.

On Monday Ehrich posted, "One chapter finally closed this am. And now I turn the page."

A source previously told ET that the former couple's relationship changed after they returned to work after quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Demi and Max’s relationship shifted once the couple got back to work and were separated," the source said. "Max is in Atlanta working on set and Demi is in L.A. The couple is used to being together and the separation made [them] realize they were moving too fast."

According to the source, Lovato also felt her fiancé "wasn't being honest about things" at times.

"She’s worked very hard to get to a good place and isn’t willing to put up with anything that doesn’t serve her in a positive way," the source adds. "The breakup was for the best.”

