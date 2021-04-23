Demi Lovato Says She Has to Remind Herself to 'Shut Up Sometimes' When Oversharing

Demi Lovato is an open book, but the 28-year-old singer understands that's not always the best thing.

Following the recent release of her YouTube docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, and her subsequent album, Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over, Lovato opens up to model Ashley Graham for The Ellen DeGeneres Show about sharing her struggles and joys with the world.

"It's this delicate balance of how much do I share and how much do I not? It's just figuring out where those boundaries are that's been a little challenging," the GRAMMY nominee admits. "I know that ultimately it's really important for me to be as transparent as possible. I just have to remind myself to shut up sometimes because I am such an open book that I will keep going and going."

After being in the public eye since she was a young child, the Disney alum is embracing her true self these days.

"It's been very empowering and liberating to just fully own my truth and say, 'This is who I am. This is what works for me and if you don't like it, that's OK. I'm not asking for you to,'" she says.

After her whirlwind engagement and split from actor Max Ehrich last year, Lovato says she's comfortable staying single.

"Honestly, I'm not looking for a relationship or something. I've got needs. My needs need to be met at some point," she adds, laughing. "So that's going to happen, and I'm excited for that, that will be fun. But in the meantime I'm chilling."