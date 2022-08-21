Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Jute$ Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Romantic Post

Demi Lovato got some sweet birthday wishes from her boyfriend, Jute$. On Saturday, the musician rang in his lady’s 30th birthday with a romantic Instagram post.

“happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere),” he captioned the carousel of pictures and videos featuring the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer.

“i’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that’s all u baby… i’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything. i love u 😘🫠🐞🥳😍 ps the last slide is the new #1 cutest video on the internet. literally bursting w joy 😭 how are u real lol @ddlovato.”

Jute$ led the birthday post with a picture selfie of him and Lovato making a silly face as they look at each other. The photo set included a video of the singer planting a kiss on Lovato’s cheek while “Kiss Me” plays, photos from vacation and a candid video of the pair brushing their teeth.

Jute$ ended the tribute with a video of his girlfriend laughing when he begins to film her on the plane.

The “Substance” singer took to the comments to thank her man for the wishes. “YOURE THE BEST BOYFRIEND IN THE WORLD 😭😩,” she wrote.

“I’m just so grateful I get to call you mine because I’ve never laughed like this in my life, I’ve never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love w you 💕💕 this post, this caption… how are YOU real?! I love you honey.. so much 🥰🥰😁🫠🐞😍.”

Instagram/Demi Lovato

Jute$ Instagram post dedicated to Lovato comes almost a week after the couple stepped out for the first time, publicly. The two musicians, who co-wrote Lovato’s single, “Substance” from her latest album Holy Fvck, were spotted walking hand in hand in New York City last week.

Lovato and Jute$ coordinated their looks for their date night. The “Sober” singer wore a black leather jacket that was splashed with white paint and star accents that she paired with a black T-shirt and plaid skirt. As for Jute$, with his many neck tattoos on display, he wore a black sweater with white stars printed on it, light blue distressed denim jeans and a white bucket hat.

Jute$ was on hand to support Lovato as she co-hosted the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and performed on the late-night show. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Lovato was dating a musician. A source told People at the time "It's a really happy and healthy relationship," a source told People, noting that Demi's partner is "a super great guy."