Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich Shares Message as She Ditches Her Ring Following Split

"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," a source told ET on Thursday. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

Shortly after the news broke, the Young and the Restless star, 29, took to Instagram, simply posting the message, "Jesus loves you."

He captioned the post with a heart, prayer hands, and dove emoji and turned off the comments. The split seems to be amicable between Ehrich and Lovato as they're both still featured in plenty of PDA and engagement pics on each other's Instagram pages.

Prior to the split news, Lovato, 28, shared a promotional post about her collaboration with Talkspace, which featured her still sporting her engagement ring. But after the news broke, she shared a video of herself in glam without her ring rocking a T-shirt that reads, "Dogs Over People."

Demi Lovato/Instagram Story

People was first to confirm the split.