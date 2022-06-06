Demi Moore and Daniel Humm Cozy Up With a Kiss at French Open

French Open or French kiss? Demi Moore was spotted locking lips with Swiss restaurateur Daniel Humm at the French Open on Sunday.

The pair was cuddled up in the stands watching the men's singles match between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud held at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. Nadal came out on top, winning 3-0.

The Ghost actress and the Eleven Madison Park owner were seen laughing, kissing and embracing throughout the match. And keeping them company was an adorable small dog sitting on Moore's lap.

Pierre Suu/WireImage

Demi and Daniel have been quietly seeing each other since March 2022. Page Six was the first to report the news of their budding relationship.

Meanwhile, Demi's ex-husband, Bruce Willis, announced in March that he was taking a step back from his acting career amid his recent diagnosis with aphasia.

In a joint statement, Bruce's wife, Emma, ex-wife, Demi, and Bruce's daughters, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn, shared: "As a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the statement read at the time. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

Demi also honored her ex on his birthday, writing, "Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family."