Derek Hough Returning to 'Dancing With the Stars' for Season 29

Derek Hough, the king of the ballroom, is returning to Dancing With the Stars!

In a new Twitter post shared by Good Morning America on Wednesday, ABC teased that the 35-year-old dancer will be back in some capacity for the show's upcoming 29th season. What exactly he'll be doing will be revealed next Tuesday on GMA.

Longtime DWTS fans know that Hough is a legend in the ballroom, winning the mirrorball a total of six times, the most of any other pro. Previous celebrity partners he's won with are Brooke Burke (season 7), Nicole Scherzinger (season 10), Jennifer Grey (season 11), Kellie Pickler (season 16), Amber Riley (season 17) and Bindi Irwin (season 21).

Season 23 was the last time Hough competed as a pro on the show, after taking the previous season off. He was paired with Marilu Henner and the two placed sixth. That being said, if Hough were to compete again, the pros will definitely have their work cut out for them -- we can't imagine he'd return without a mirrorball win!

Other fans on social media are speculating that perhaps Hough will be added to the judges panel, or possibly co-host alongside Tyra Banks. The dancer spoke passionately about this season's host shakeup shortly after news broke of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews' shocking exits.

"My initial reaction -- I guess I was pretty shocked. Tom Bergeron is such a staple of Dancing With the Stars, and he's a good friend of mine. We're friends, and he's a good man and he's been there since the beginning, and he's just a great guy," he said during an appearance on SiriusXM's Bevelations in July. "But you also understand that we're in the entertainment industry, nothing is certain, and there's always these efforts to reinvigorate and switch things up. So, you look at that and go, that's also understandable, I think."

"To be honest, Tyra Banks, I actually... I think she's fantastic. I thought she was a fantastic host on America's Got Talent. I thought she did an amazing job. So, I feel optimistic for that switch-up," he added. "I think she'll be fantastic. But as far as my history and my friendship, I was definitely shocked about Tom Bergeron, for sure."

