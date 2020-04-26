Devon Sawa Sets the Record Straight on Hilarious Tweet About Being Caught Pantless (Exclusive)

Devon Sawa is navigating the challenges of social distancing and home schooling just like every other parent on lockdown -- but he hasn't actually gotten caught with his pants down just yet.

The actor recently made headlines with a hilarious tweet about the dangers of Zoom meetings and not wearing pants, when he said he had an awkward interaction with his 6-year-old son's teacher.

Sawa tweeted last Thursday, "My son’s teacher via zoom, 'Hudson, can you tell your daddy to put some pants on. We can see him in the background.'"

The awkward and regrettably relatable tweet took off as people commiserated in the difficulties of home schooling, quarantine etiquette and remembering to wear pants. However, the actor told ET's Deidre Behar that the incident in question was just a joke.

"That tweet wasn’t an actual thing that happened. My son’s teacher never caught me," Sawa explained. "A lot of the stuff I write is just playing."

That being said, the joke itself was based on some real concerns his wife, Dawni Sahanovitch, had about his need to dress more appropriately when their children were meeting via video chat with their teachers.

"I’m warned by my wife to 'tone it down during school time' a lot," Sawa said. "I wrote that after my wife warned me that I couldn’t walk around in boxers during my son's Zoom school time."

Sawa and his wife have been self-isolating with their young son and their 4-year-old daughter, Scarlett, as well as their two dogs, and the star said that they've all been getting along fairly well, a part from a few hiccups.

"To be completely honest it’s an 80/20 split. The 20 being we bicker or argue about nonsense. To say that we all sit in here like the Partridge family would be a lie," he said. "School has been a bit of a relief, to be honest. It breaks up four to five hours a day. The teachers have really gone the distance to pull this thing together. They are unsung heroes. They need to be paid way more for what they do."

The start of quarantine also proved a bit scary when their little girl had a accident while jumping on the bed and fell down, breaking her collarbone.

"So, that’s been a little nutty," Sawa admitted. "FaceTime doctors appointments to check healing has been strange."

In fact, for Sawa and Sahanovitch, the biggest challenge has been to stay positive and "to not let this whole thing become a defining moment" for their two young children.

"We have obviously discussed the seriousness of the matter with them (the best you can to a 6 and 4-year-old) but we try not to bring up any of the things that we read on the internet. We don’t discuss death tolls or political thoughts," he explained. "We’ve told them there’s a bug out there that can make us very sick and we need to stay home till doctors and scientists figure out what the next best move is."

The time with the family, all cooped up together under one roof for days on end, has also given Sawa the opportunity to connect with his kids in a new way.

"I’ve really gotten to know my children’s personalities more," he said. "We try and travel a lot together, so we’re close, but this time has let me just listen to some of the stuff that’s bouncing around in their heads."

"For instance, my daughter told me today why bees want to 'get her.' Apparently they think she’s a beautiful flower," he added. "Which makes sense, to be honest."