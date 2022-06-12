'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023' Performers Revealed

New Year’s Eve will be rocking from coast to coast! ABC and dick clark productions announced who fans can expect to see during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023.

Seacrest -- who serves as an executive producer for the annual television event -- will be hosting from Times Square in New York City, and will be joined by Liza Koszhy and Jessie James Decker, who are returning as Powerball co-hosts.

But the party won't stop in NYC! For the first time, the special is expanding to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, where Ciara will MC the party and perform -- but she won't be the only one. Fitz and The Tantrums, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, Ben Platt, Aly & AJ, Halle Bailey, TXT, Bailey Zimmerman and Lauren Spencer Smith will also entertain viewers with performances from Disneyland Resort.

Nearby in Los Angeles, DJ D-Nice will play co-host at the L.A. Party as Wiz Khalifa, FINNEAS, Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron and Nicky Youre perform.

ABC

Meanwhile, Billy Porter will make his return as co-host live from New Orleans, where he will also a perform a medley of his hits.

The 2023 celebration will mark Seacrest’s 18th time hosting the New Year's Eve event, and it will be Porter’s fourth time on the special.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 will feature up to five-and-a-half hours of performances, and will give viewers a look at NYE celebrations from around the world. The annual event begins airing live Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8/7c on ABC.