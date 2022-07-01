Diddy Thanks Yung Miami for Support During BET Awards: 'One of the Sweetest Things Anyone's Ever Done for Me'

Sean "Diddy" Combs is showing love to those who've shown him some! On Thursday, the music mogul took to his Instagram to show his gratitude toward Yung Miami for her sweet show of support as he took the stage to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards.

As the 52-year-old accepted the award, thanking his mother sitting in the crowd, his peers in the industry and his fans, the City Girls rapper was in the audience holding up a sign reading "GO PAPI!"

Diddy shared an image of the 28-year-old holding the sign on his page, writing, "This is one of the sweetest things anyone’s ever done for me! Thank you Shawty Wop! 🙏🏿"

ET spoke with Yung Miami about her beau's award, which she agreed was long overdue.

"I mean, it means everything," she said about being there to support him. "I am just excited to be here. Shout-out to Diddy. It's about him tonight, period, and he's getting the Lifetime Achievement Award."

The duo recently set the record straight regarding their rumored relationship on Yung Miami's REVOLT podcast show, Caresha Please, where Diddy confirmed that the two are indeed dating.

When Yung Miami -- born Caresha Brownlee -- asked the mega-producer to define their dating status, he answered that the duo "date."

"We're dating. We go have dates, we're friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times," he shared.

Meanwhile, Yung Miami wasn't the only one showing love for the prolific producer during the BET Awards.

Kanye "Ye" West gave viewers a surprise when he took the stage to help present Diddy with the award alongside Babyface. And Diddy's sons, Christian "King" Combs and Quincy Brown, talked to ET backstage about what it meant to see their dad being honored.

"Pops been waiting for this moment for such a long time and for him to finally get his flowers and be up there on the big stage doing what he gotta do? I was just proud and he went crazy though," King said.

Quincy added, "It's an emblematic moment, you know? Because, like, we at the house with it, you know? So, we get to celebrate at home, but to celebrate with everybody, you know, that just meant a lot. I mean, I was crying up there just from being proud."

Diddy's moment was one host Taraji P. Henson previously told ET she was looking forward to, citing Diddy's impact on the Black culture as a media mogul.

"Diddy means so much to the culture -- I mean, you can't talk about hip hop, you can't talk about fashion, you can't even talk about alcohol without his name coming up," she noted. "[He's an] iconic, legendary star to so many careers and he should be celebrated. We should give him his flowers while he's still alive to receive them. It's about time."