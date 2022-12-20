Disney+ Shares First Look at 'Loki' Season 2, 'Ahsoka' and More in 2023 Teaser

As anticipation builds for the upcoming debuts and returns of several original series, Disney+ shared new footage of Loki season 2 as well as Ahsoka, The Mandalorian season 3 and Secret Invasion.

In the 2023 teaser narrated by Tom Hiddleston (as Loki), viewers were promised "new stories, definitely new faces and some familiar ones too, including this handsome fellow" as the montage shared the first official look at the show's new episodes, which are slated to premiere over the summer.

"A little over the top, don't you think," Moribus (Owen Wilson) says as the clip pulls back to reveal three, suit-clad Lokis in the scene.

The new footage follows Gugu Mbatha-Raw's recent interview with ET, during which she teased that fans of the series "are gonna be in for a real treat because the show is bolder and more surreal. And in many ways, goes to some bigger, bolder places than season 1, which is really exciting."

The actress returns as Ravonna Renslayer in the MCU spinoff, with Sophia Di Martino back as Lady Loki and Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan joining as a new character.

The teaser also showed a clip of Emilia Clarke, who returns to TV as a new character in the upcoming Secret Invasion series as the MCU ramps up for another big year on Disney+. "This just the beginning," she warns.

Not to be outdone, viewers also got a look at two big Star Wars series, Ahsoka and The Mandalorian. The latter returns on March 1 while the former, which gave fans a closer look at Rosario Dawson's return at the titular, lightsaber wielding hero.

Earlier in the year, during the Star Wars Celebration, Pedro Pascal spoke with ET about what’s to come from the new season of The Mandalorian as it continues to follow the titular bounty hunter and his young companion. "Three is even better than the previous one," he said, teasing that "it's safe to say that you’re going to love it."

Additionally, Dawson gushed about being able to be the "literal physical embodiment" of her popular character, which comes long after fans campaigned for her to bring the role to life onscreen. "It’s been amazing because that’s a gift I’m going to have for the rest of my life," she shared.

While the official clip doesn't include any footage of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, there's a version going around on Twitter, which features a brief look at star Jude Law.

HD version of the new #DisneyPlus TV spot featuring never-before-seen footage of 'STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW', for the inclined. https://t.co/rTgpXwoowu pic.twitter.com/2OHqtaCuAw — Blacklight 🌹 (@Blacklight_21) December 20, 2022

However, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy did tell ET why he was the perfect actor to lead the latest spinoff. "He has such an amazing sort of aptitude around the characters that he plays," she said. "And I think with this show, where we have a whole cast of kids, he’s the perfect person to put in that milieu."

Other footage in the Disney+ teaser included brief looks at the American Born Chinese, Crater, Pixar series Dug Days: Carl's Date and Win or Lose as well as the Peter Pan & Wendy film.