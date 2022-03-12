x
DMX's 5-Year-Old Son, Exodus, Has Stage 3 Kidney Disease

DMX's fiancée is revealing that their 5-year-old son, Exodus, is battling stage 3 kidney disease, but thankfully he is "stable."

Desiree Lindstrom made the revelation during an interview on the It's Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast during National Kidney Month. She added that Exodus goes to the doctor "very often" because of the diagnosis and the family works hard to keep his potassium down because "you can't eat high potassium foods" with the disease.

"I make sure that his creatine levels are at the levels he needs to be to keep him stable," Lindstrom added. "Exodus is stable. He's been stable since I had him."

Lindstrom and DMX welcomed Exodus in 2016. The rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, died on April 9, 2021. He was 50. The GRAMMY-nominated artist was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, New York, after a heart attack on April 2 and was in the critical care unit before his death. 

Lindstrom took to Instagram and reposted a portion of the interview and captioned the post in part, "Exodus is an amazing child! Blessed to be his mother through this journey. March is the month that brings awareness to kidney disease."

The proud mother also posted on Friday a cute video of Exodus wishing everybody a happy National Kidney Day, which landed on March 10. 

At the rapper's private funeral service, several of his 15 children took to the podium to pay respect to their father and share memories of their life with him. "I know my dad is in heaven. Even though he can't talk back, I know I can still talk to him," DMX's 9-year-old daughter, Aaliyah, said during the ceremony. "I think it's good that I get to call my dad a legend. Rest easy, dad."

The Ruff Ryders, the group with whom DMX rose to fame, also paid tribute to their late member, alongside Kasseem "Swizz Beatz" Dean. The latter praised DMX, saying that he was definitely "not an artist" to him. "He was a brother, he was a friend. The key thing is he maintained his passion, he maintained his strength," he added.

