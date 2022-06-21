'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Gag Reel: Watch Benedict Cumberbatch & Elizabeth Olsen Crack Up!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is perhaps one of the darkest installments in the entire MCU -- but that doesn't mean the cast didn't have their share of crack-ups during filming!

ET has the exclusive look at the gag reel from the recent Marvel Studios release, which features goofy takes from stars Benedict Cumberbatch, silly stunt mishaps with Elizabeth Olsen and a hilariously sweet moment where Rachel McAdams introduces herself to a stunt performer mid-take. Plus plenty of flubbed lines and improvised dances from the cast, which also includes Benedict Wong and Xochitl Gomez.

Check out the full gag reel in the video above!

Following the film's release in May, ET spoke with screenwriter Michael Waldron about all things Multiverse of Madness, including how the powers that be pulled off the epic, cameo-filled "Illuminati" scene with some shocking A-list appearances.

"In terms of inspiration, I was thinking a lot about Aliens, when James Cameron establishes the space marines and they're all so badass -- and then they just get massacred," Waldron said of the scene, with introduces some beloved characters from the MCU vault, What If...? and the comic canon, before they're all brutally killed by the vengeful Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff (Olsen). "I just loved that."

"And then, it was kind of a moving target of who’s going to comprise this team?" he continued. "Who ultimately ended up [in the Illuminati] was probably beyond my wildest dreams, that we could actually get all of those people and do to them what we did."

Waldron also said that Universe-838, where Doctor Strange meets with the Illuminati wasn't meant to be "just a fan service moment," adding that the writers strove to create a universe that could possibly be revisited one day. "I always felt that the worst way to approach the multiverse was to do it in a way where each different universe felt like a sketch and not a real, lived-in place where there weren’t real stakes for what happened," he explained.

And it sounds like it wouldn't be too hard to round up some other A-listers for possible MCU roles in the future -- especially given that Charlize Theron, Harry Styles, Christian Bale and more are all Marvel newcomers as of this year.

"There were other names [including Tom Cruise] and there were versions of these characters who were in it originally and then they drop off because you think you won’t be able to get them," Waldron recalled of assembling their Multiverse Illuminati. "But by and large, when we settled on these characters, really only one of which we had to cast, they were all game and all the actors, even if they couldn’t be in the same place at once, were so stoked to come in and do this and work with us, make it work and build the characters together."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released on digital June 22, and on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD July 26.