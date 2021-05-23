Doja Cat Stuns in Sexy Striped Matching Set at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Doja Cat is here and she is serving another bold red carpet look! The 25-year-old musician arrived at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, wearing a black-and-white striped matching set.

The two-piece outfit is an archival design from Balmain. The ensemble features a bandeau top with pleated, oversized sleeves that fan out. The sleeves are attached to a beautiful silver neck piece with a large turquoise pendant. The top is paired with coordinating high-waist flared pants.

For glam, Doja rocked two long braids and a graphic eyeliner look, along with extra-long lashes and a brown nude lip color. The stunning look was completed with a pair of gorgeous silver drop earrings that matched the neck piece.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images

Doja Cat is nominated in five categories tonight, including Top New Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Female Artist and Top R&B Album for Hot Pink, and Top R&B Song for “Say So.” She will also be performing with SZA onstage. They recently collaborated on the single, “Kiss Me More.”

Doja had an incredible year, topping the charts with the viral track, “Say So.” In March, the GRAMMY-nominated artist took the stage in a futuristic catsuit to perform the catchy song.

Her stylist Brett Alan Nelson shared with ET her upcoming album has been a big influence on her fashion.

"We're moving into a new album cycle with Doja, which is called Planet Her, so we definitely keep the idea of futurism in our mind frame without looking like the campy Pinterest future board," Nelson said.