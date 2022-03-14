Dolly Parton Asks Not to Be Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton has taken herself out of the running for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. On Monday, the "Jolene" singer made the announcement via a statement on Instagram.

“Dolly here! Even though I’m extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” it read.

“I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy. This has however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!

In February, Parton was one of the 17 artists nominated for induction for this year's ceremony. This was the first time that the “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans” singer was considered for induction. In addition to Parton, Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, DEVO, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against The Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick are all in the running.

Parton’s announcement comes after she fulfilled her recent hosting duties at the ACMs with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. In addition to running the show, Parton was honored with a special performance by Kelly Clarkson.

Ahead of the event, ET spoke with the 76-year-old singer, who shared what it meant for Clarkson to pay tribute to her. "It makes me feel great that she is going to be doing it, because Kelly is one of the greatest singers in the world," Parton said. "... With her, you know it’s going to be real good. I do love her to death. I love her personality. I just love the way she is. I have known her for a long time... so that is going to be special to me, of course."