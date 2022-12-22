Dolly Parton, Latto, Sia and More Joining Miley Cyrus for 'New Year's Eve Party'

Miley Cyrus revealed the full list of guest stars scheduled for her NBC special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party, including godmother Dolly Parton and several Saturday Night Live cast members.

This year marks Miley's second annual New Year's Eve Party -- the first she co-hosted with Pete Davidson. Davidson is off the roster now, replaced by Dolly Parton, who recently told ET she couldn't wait to get started.

"We're going to be doing some skits. I know that anything can happen live with the two of us," Parton said of the upcoming event. "I'm sure we'll be wearing some bizarre costumes and we'll be singing some serious songs, some fun songs [and] we'll be bringing in the new year in fun fashion, I’m sure."

In addition to Dolly, Miley has also confirmed a list of star-studded guests: pop singers Sia and Fletcher, rappers Latto and Rae Sremmurd, as well as L.A. rock band Liily.

The event is executive produced by Miley and famed Saturday Night Live EP Lorne Michaels. Beyond the musical lineup, SNL cast members Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman will join the 2023 countdown, along with the Please Don't Destroy comedy trio -- Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy.

The show will be recorded live from Miami and broadcast on NBC.

"I'm looking forward to that and being in Miami at that time of year," Dolly told ET. "When she first asked me, when she talked about doing the New Year's show I thought it might be from New York and I wasn’t gonna do it 'cause I didn’t want to get that cold, you know. She said, 'No, that’s why I don’t do it in New York. That’s why I’m going to Miami.' So, we're gonna do it there, so that should be a lot of fun. I’ve never spent much time in Miami."

Miley also recently appeared in Dolly's upcoming holiday special, Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic. Dolly joined her two sisters, Rachel Parton George and Cassie Parton Griffith, and several nieces and nephews, as well as longtime friends Willie Nelson and Billy Ray Cyrus for the Christmas event.

Miley's New Year's Eve Party is set to air Dec. 31 on NBC.