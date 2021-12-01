Dolly Parton Sets Three Guinness World Records

Dolly Parton is a gal of many talents. She's now the proud holder of not one, not two, but three Guinness World Records!

The 75-year-old country star broke the records for most decades (seven) and most No. 1 hits (25) on the Billboard U.S. Hot country Songs chart for a female artist. She also broke one of her own records -- most hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist with a whopping 109 hits.

The Guinness World Records presented Parton with her three new certificates in Nashville, and the "Jolene" songstress couldn't look prouder.

"This is the kind of stuff that really makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that's happened," she told the the Guinness World Records. "I had no idea that I would be in Guinness World Records this many times! I am flattered and honored. I've had a lot of people help me get here. Thanks to all of you and all of them for helping me have all of this."

Congratulations to country music icon @DollyParton who's achieved three new records! pic.twitter.com/YvsXJo5SY3 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) December 16, 2021

Parton added, "I've loved being able to make a living in the business that I love so much. I've been so fortunate to see my dreams come true, and I just hope to continue for as long as I can. You're going to have to knock me down to stop me!"

Sarah Casson, an adjudicator with the organization, said Parton is "one of very few musical artists in history with this degree of staying power."

It's been an incredible year for the "9 to 5" crooner. She earned her 50th GRAMMY nomination earlier this year. She also received her COVID-19 vaccine, which she helped fund after donating $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center's coronavirus research fund back in April 2020. The money helped fund Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

And there's still so much more ahead for Parton. Just last month, Parton's fans were ecstatic to find out the national treasure's joining the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie. Her appearance will give fans the 9 to 5 reunion they've been waiting on for years when she stars opposite Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.

Parton's also collaborating with bestselling author James Patterson for the upcoming novel Run, Rose, Run. The novel due out in March 2022.