Dolly Parton Turns 75: Reese Witherspoon, Jimmy Fallon and More Pay Tribute

Happy birthday, Dolly Parton!
The legendary queen of country turned 75 on Tuesday and received plenty of love from her fans, friends and a number of celebrities on social media. "Thank you for all of the love on my birthday," Parton wrote, with a link to a longer message on her website. "This year my wish is a call for kindness. We can't just hope for a brighter day, we have to work for a brighter day."
"Love too often gets buried in a world of hurt and fear," she continued. "We have to work to dig it out so we can share it with our family, our friends and our neighbors. So today, January 19th, let’s get to unearthing love."
Reese Witherspoon was one of the first celebrities to send Parton love, tweeting, "Happy Birthday @DollyParton! Your bright spirit and passion for helping others shines through in everything you do. Thank you for always inspiring me to DREAM MORE! I love you forever."
"Happy Birthday to the one and only @DollyParton," added Billy Ray Cyrus.
Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon shared a video from one of Parton's appearances on his late night talk. "It's @dollyparton’s birthday and I am totally wigging out!!!" he captioned it.
See more tributes from celebs like Kesha, Maren Morris, Jamie Lee Curtis and more below:
Back in November, ET spoke to Parton about her goals for the milestone birthday, along with her thoughts on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"I've talked about doing Playboy, the cover of Playboy again after 42 years," she said at the time. "I don't know if that will happen or not, but I'm just trying to get through this crazy a** year."
Parton first spoke about her desire to pose for the magazine again in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia last March.
"I don’t plan to retire," she exclaimed. "See, I did Playboy magazine years ago and I thought it’d be such a hoot -- if they’ll go for it, I don't know if they will -- if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75."
Hear more in the video below.
