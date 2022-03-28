Donatella Versace on Reuniting With Britney Spears After She Went 'Through Hell and Back' (Exclusive)

Talk about a glamorous house call!

On Friday, Britney Spears revealed Donatella Versace paid a visit to her home. While the star shared a few snaps on Instagram of her and the fashion maven together, ET's Matt Cohen caught up with Versace at the 30th Annual Elton John Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, where the designer dished on seeing the pop princess after they were last together in Milan more than a decade ago.

"I went to see Britney because I always care about her," she said. "The last time she was in Milan was like 15 years ago, so I brought a few pictures to show to her. She was so moved."

Versace further noted the singer was in "great spirits" and praised her as a "special" girl with "a good heart."

"She went through hell and back," the Italian mogul acknowledged, referencing Spears' longtime former conservatorship. "I cannot imagine what she went through."

Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Now moving on with her life, Spears is engaged to Sam Asghari, who has seemingly gotten Versace's stamp of approval. "I like very much Sam, the boyfriend," Versace told Cohen. "A real nice person."

But if you're waiting on wedding details -- Versace is designing Spears' dress -- don't hold your breath. When Cohen asked the fashionista what she could tell us about the upcoming nuptials, Versace replied, "Absolutely nothing."

