Dorit Kemsley's Husband PK Breaks Silence After Home Burglary

Dorit Kemsley's husband, PK, has a message of thanks for all those who sent him and his family messages following a reported burglary at their home in Encino, California.

"Dear Friend's and Followers, I would like to thank you all for your kind words of support. Dorit and myself have been overwhelmed by the show of love. We can’t respond to every message (I can’t even respond to all the texts and What’s Apps)... So I wanted to tell you all that we are doing OK," he captioned a photo of himself with Dorit and their two kids, Phoenix and Jagger. "I’m home and we are all together and will get through this. The babies are great they are the totally unaware and life is going to return to normal hopefully very quickly. Much Love, PK and Dorit."

Kemsley's RHOBH co-star, Kyle Richards, also posted in support of the family, writing, "Love you guys so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️ So grateful you’re OK 🙏."

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ET that a home invasion occurred at 10:50 p.m. local time on Wednesday that involved three men. The LAPD told ET that the three male suspects took an unknown amount of property from the residence, but they would not confirm exactly what occurred inside or name any victims.

The DailyMail was the first to report the story, citing a source close to Kemsley. According to the website, the alleged intruders entered the 45-year-old Bravo star and mother of two's home through her children's classroom door while the family was asleep. Kemsley reportedly awoke to find the intruders at the foot of her bed.

According to the DailyMail, the intruders held Kemsley up at gunpoint while Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were also in the house.

Bravo is not currently commenting on whether Kemsley is returning for season 12 of RHOBH or whether cameras were filming the aftermath of the alleged robbery.

This isn't the first time that Kemsley's family has been robbed. In 2019, she recounted a separate burglary on the season 9 premiere of RHOBH, back when she and her family lived in a different home.

"I had a really, really sh*tty few days. We had something happen that sort of tipped my world upside down. We were away and we discovered that we had been robbed. All of my handbags, all of my jewelry. Every single thing," she shared on the show at the time. "They got everything. I couldn’t cope. I said to my husband, 'I need to go somewhere and collect myself.' I went to Utah. I climbed a mountain."

Kemsley added, "It was this mental breakthrough where it was like this strength started to come back. The switch had been flipped and gas went back into the tank. I have these two little ones and I kept thinking, 'God, what if?'"