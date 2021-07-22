Dr. Dre to Pay Ex-Wife Nicole Young $3.5 Million a Year in Spousal Support Amid Divorce

Dr. Dre will pay a hefty sum for spousal support amid his divorce.

The hip-hop mogul was ordered to pay his ex-wife, Nicole Young, about $3.5 million in yearly support, according to court documents obtained by ET.

Dre is expected to pay the monthly sum of $293,306, which adds up to $3,519,672 in yearly support, starting in August. Per the document, the payments will continue "in a like manner until the party receiving support remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, death of either party or until further order of the court."

Additionally, Dre will also continue to pay the expenses for their Malibu and Pacific Palisades homes.

A source tells ET, "The support order is consistent with what he has already been paying since the initial separation and is a fraction of what Nicole and her lawyers demanded."

This latest development comes over a month after a judge restored the legal status of "single" to both Dre and Young.

Amid their divorce, the former couple has been fighting the validity of their prenuptial agreement, which will determine their property settlement. Young has consistently argued that the prenup is invalid, while Dre has fought for the agreement to be upheld by the court.

Young filed for divorce in June 2020, after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair shares two adult children, son Truice and daughter Truly. Their separation has not been amicable as Young previously claimed in court documents obtained by ET that the "Forgot About Dre" rapper held a gun to her head on two occasions, once in 2000 and again in 2001. She also claimed that he punched her in the head/face twice, as well as kicked down the door to her bedroom when she was allegedly "hiding from his rage in 2016."

While in past filings, Dre stated, "At no time did I abuse Nicole or threaten her physical safety," Nicole claims that he "blatantly lies."

At the time, she also argued that Dre should pay for all her expenses in the manner he did during the marriage. Per court docs also obtained by ET in early January, Dre did agree to pay Nicole $500,000 in attorney fees and agreed to a temporary spousal support payment of $2 million.