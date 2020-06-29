Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Files for Divorce After 24 Years of Marriage

Dr. Dre's wife, Nicole Young, has filed for divorce from the 55-year-old rapper and businessman, according to multiple reports. The two tied the knot in May 1996 and recently celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary.

According to reports, Young filed the paperwork on Monday, citing irreconcilable differences as her reason for the divorce. The estranged couple shares two adult children, son Truice and daughter Truly.

Their last public event together was the Tom Ford runway show this past February, which they attended with Truly. They also posed with Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West last December at the glam birthday party for Sean "Diddy" Combs.

TMZ reports that sources close to Young say that she and Dr. Dre have no prenup and that Young is seeking spousal support.

Forbes reports that Dr. Dre was worth $800 million as of 2019. This fortune is due in part to his successful headphone line, Beats By Dr. Dre, which Apple acquired for $3 billion in 2014.

Young works as an attorney and was formerly married to NBA player Sedale Threatt.