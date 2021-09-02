Drake Releases New Album 'Certified Lover Boy' After Delay

Drake's new album is finally here! The artist dropped Certified Lover Boy Thursday night, after having to delay the release by several months.

The album, which dropped late Thursday night, includes 21-tracks, and features Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Giveon, Jay-Z, Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla $ign, and Tems.

Not included in the new album is the track "Laugh Now, Cry Later," featuring Lil Durk, which came out in August 2020 in anticipation of the album's original release date and was intended to be the lead single.

Drake announced the album's release date to Instagram on Monday, sharing a pic of 12 pregnant women emojis featuring a variety of hair and skin tones, created by conceptual artist Damien Hirst.

The album -- which he originally announced for release in January -- is Drake's first full-length album since 2018's Scorpion, which included the three no. 1 singles "God's Plan", "Nice for What" and "In My Feelings".

He also released the compilation mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes in 2020 and dropped his EP Scary Hours 2 back in March.

In the lead-up to the album's launch day, Drake received a countdown in the form of sweet flowers and poetic notes from his mom, Sandi Graham.

On Thursday, Drake shared a look at the last note before the album came out.

"It's finally come, the countdown has reached one, with each new album my heart skips a beat, being your mother has been my life's greatest treat," his adoring mom wrote. "It's been a long hard road together, now there's one more day to go. I wanna celebrate you son, more than you'll ever know. Love you now and forever."

Drake/Instagram

The road to this album has been particularly a hard one for Drake, who revealed back in January that he was delaying the release because he had to undergo surgery and recuperate from the procedure.

"I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," Drake wrote in a post shared to his Instagram story at the time, according to Billboard. "I'm blessed to be back on my feet and feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January."

Certified Lover Boy is available for streaming and download now.