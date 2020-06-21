Drake Shares New Photo of Son Adonis, Tributes to Other Celebs on Father's Day

Drake is celebrating Father's Day this year with a sweet photo of his little boy. The "In My Feelings" rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to send his Father's Day wishes to fans, friends and family, alongside a precious new photo of his 2-year-old son.

The GRAMMY winner welcomed Adonis with French artist Sophie Brussaux in October 2017, but until recently, didn't offer many glimpses into his life as a dad.

"Happy Fathers Day to all the real g’z handling business 🌍," he captioned an adorable photo of Adonis in his pajamas, sitting up in bed after having just woken up.

Drake recently shared a handful of photos of his son on March 30, in an emotional post about missing his family and friends amid the coronavirus pandemic. He revealed on an episode of Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne on Apple Music that his decision to share so many photos of his son wasn't "anything I planned."

"It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world," he said. "I just woke up one morning and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do."

"I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son," Drake added. "I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a 'celebrity' that I got to make everybody live under this blanket... I just wanted to free myself of that."

Drake also praised Lil Wayne for being an example of how to balance fatherhood with music. He gave Father's Day tributes to Wayne, Snoop Dogg and more on his Instagram Story on Sunday.

