Drew Barrymore Explains Why George and Amal Clooney Are a ‘Dynamic Duo’ (Exclusive)

Drew Barrymore is in awe of George and Amal Clooney's power couple status. The 47-year-old actress and daytime talk show host attended the couple's Inaugural Albie Awards for The Clooney Foundation at the New York Public Library on Thursday night where she gushed about their commitment to justice and charitable causes.

"[George] did just come on our show, and he was talking about living as a kid through the decades of justice and change and how informed he was by his own parents," Barrymore told ET's Rachel Smith of her Confessions of a Dangerous Mind co-star. "That’s why I think he was in places like Darfur so early on when this was not the normal conversation people were having. And then you see Amal who's an incredible fighter for justice, and it’s the two people who live these authentic lives came together and what a dynamic duo!"

Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Describing the couple as "a curious and fighting people," Barrymore added, "So the fact that they have power is just such a benefit, but it’s like who they are that is so amazing to me."

The Clooneys created the Albie Awards to shine a spotlight on the brave individuals and organizations, who, at great personal risk, have devoted their lives to justice, and to let those who abuse human rights know that the world is watching.

George and Amal also spoke with ET about the event, calling the honorees "justice warriors."

"All of them they are sort of justice warriors, we like to call them," George explained. "They are all people who are at risk. They're doing really amazing things. Maria Ressa is a journalist in the Philippines who is doing everything she can to talk about corruption, and she's facing 85 years in prison."