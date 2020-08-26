Drew Barrymore on What to Expect From Her New Talk Show (Exclusive)

Drew Barrymore will have plenty of thoughtful interviews on her upcoming CBS daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. ET recently spoke with the 45-year-old actress ahead of her show's highly anticipated Sept. 14 premiere, and she previewed what her fans can expect.

Barrymore said that given her own experience giving countless interviews, she won't be asking her celebrity guests "mundane questions."

"People are looking to have a different conversation. I think they are looking to if they are putting themselves out there, I assume, to reveal things about them that are not commonly known," she says of her guests. "I think it is really weird when people choose to do a profession but you can't know anything about me. It's like, well, you took the wrong job, it is fair game. Most people want to present their heart and humor, the same thing on this show."

Barrymore admitted she didn't know if her talk show would ever be a reality due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Well, for a few months, I am not going to lie, there was a lot of tears," she says. "There was a lot of, you know, doubt that it would ever really happen, honestly. I don't know how to say it other than I think that I have learned that it is OK to really work hard towards an actual goal that may not be there. I don't believe it is ever a waste of time, it will come in handy, it will pay off at some point and I am glad that we just persevered even if it was incredibly uncertain that this show was going to be able to grow on-air."

Putting the show together is definitely a team effort, and this will be represented on-air.

"I really want to peel the layers back and I think I want to show what a show is, who makes it, how does it work, how do you come together, how does it function?" she shares. "I think I will never call this my show. I have an absolute allergy to that. This is our show and I am not the only one involved and there is no I in team. It is ours and we, and the big thing we are always doing is thinking about things that we are interested in and that are fun and that we are passionate about. ... That's the kind of approach that we have been taking for a year and it has evolved in such an incredible way through this most unprecedented year.

Barrymore later talked about balancing being a mom with her new talk show, and said her daughters with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman -- 7-year-old Olive and 6-year-old Frankie -- know they will always be her number one priority.

"I am pretty glad they are pretty astute themselves. They see it all," she says of her kids. "By the way, people say kids see everything -- it is true, they really do. They get that I am baggy sweatpants mom and they get that this is what I do and the only thing I care about in this world is they know they come first. And when people say you can have it all, I believe that. I have gotten in trouble for saying you can have it all, but not at the same time. It is very hard to figure out how to balance everything and I know that every human being is going through that in this year in ways that have never been challenged before in any generation.

"I just know that at the end of the day, [my daughters are] the only thing that matters and anything else is very secondary and it is fair and full of fire and passion and focus, but it’s those kids I understood when they were born that that was the purpose of my life," she continues. "So, as soon as they know that, everything else will fall into place."

The Drew Barrymore Show premieres Sept. 14.

