Drew Barrymore Reveals She's Been Sending Britney Spears Videos Amid Her Conservatorship Battle (Exclusive)

Drew Barrymore isn't just publicly supporting Britney Spears. The Drew Barrymore Show host tells ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner that amid the 39-year-old pop star's conservatorship battle, she's been sending her video messages.

"I appreciate all the people that have been supporting Britney on social media," Barrymore says of Spears' fans and the #FreeBritney movement. "I took a different turn. I’ve actually been sending her personal videos."

The 46-year-old actress says that in the videos, she's sending Spears "encouragement and just telling her that I think she is the key to her freedom."

"I am very invested in this. I think everyone deserves the chance to get their life right, wrong and everything in between," Barrymore continues. "This has become such public interest because it’s about something bigger. It’s about being allowed to live your life. And so, I’m invested in this and I really want her to find her freedom."

As for whether Spears has replied to the video messages, Barrymore says there's been "little smoke signals." She also notes that it was important to her that she reach out to Spears directly and not just on social media. "[I wanted to] really show her I’m someone who has understood what a journey is like and I don’t compare myself to her, but I’m here to support her if there’s anything she needs in private," Barrymore explains.

On Tuesday, ET confirmed that Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has filed documents to end his daughter's 13-year conservatorship, which he oversaw. His petition will be heard on Jan. 28, 2022, during an authority hearing.

"This filing represents another legal victory for Britney Spears -- a massive one -- as well as vindication for Ms. Spears," said Mathew S. Rosengart, the singer's attorney, in a statement. "It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, but as we assess his filing (which was inappropriately sent to the media before it was served on counsel) we will also continue to explore all options."

"This is about her and her life and everybody deserves the freedom to make mistakes or a success of their life and everything in between," Barrymore told ET in a previous interview. "That is what a life is."

The actress-turned-talk show host can relate to Spears as she too grew up in the public eye, getting her start in acting at a young age. On SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in February, host Howard Stern correlated Spears' situation to Barrymore's own experience of being put in a psychiatric hospital by her mother, Jaid Barrymore, at the age of 13.

"I have so much empathy toward so many people," she told Stern. "I'm sure that people look on and think, 'These party girls, these privileges, how dare they have feelings about any of this? They've put themselves out there, they've asked for this -- it's fair f**king game.' And I just go, 'They’re humans. They're just humans.'"

"It's hard to grow up in front of people," Barrymore continued. " It's just hard."

Watch Wednesday's episode of Entertainment Tonight for more with Barrymore as she guest co-hosts the show. Additionally, season 2 of The Drew Barrymore Show kicks off Monday, Sept. 13.