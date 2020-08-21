Drew Barrymore Says Her Grandfather’s Body Was Stolen From the Morgue -- and She Wants the Same

Drew Barrymore's family is Hollywood royalty and during her recent Hot Ones challenge, she confirmed the bizarre rumor that her grandfather, John Barrymore's, body was stolen from the morgue by his actor friends, W. C. Fields and Errol Flynn, and art critic Sadakichi Hartmann, following his death in 1942. Rumor has it, they took the body so they could have "one last party" with the Hollywood icon.

"Not only yes [it's true], but there have been cinematic interpretations of that," the 45-year-old actress said of her grandfather's final party, citing a 1981 Blake Edwards film called S.O.B. and mentioning the hit 1989 comedy, Weekend at Bernie's.

"I've heard things about Weekend at Bernie's. I can't know ever if that's even true," she said. "But yes, they did [steal his body]."

Not only did Drew confirm the rumor, she added that she wants her friends to take note.

"I hope my friends do the same for me," she quipped. "That is the kind of spirit I can get behind. Just prop the old bag up. Let's have a few last rounds. I think death comes with so much morose sadness, and I understand that, but if it's OK, just for me, if everybody could be really happy and celebratory and have a party, that would be my preference."

Drew is preparing for her own talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, to premiere on Sept. 14. Watch the clip below to see her talk to Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell about childhood stardom.