Drew Barrymore Shares Her Dating App Profile Pic

Drew Barrymore isn't hiding the fact she's on a dating app -- in fact, she's embracing it! During Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 47-year-old actress and host asked for guests Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson's opinion on the photo she uses, and they sang her praises.

"I was excited to ask you guys because you’re both straight men and I don’t have a lot of those in my life. I am gay adjacent 24/7," Barrymore quipped. "Can I show you guys the picture that I have on my dating app?"

Of course, the CBS Mornings personalities agreed, and Barrymore pulled up the fresh-faced photo that pops up when people see her on the dating app. "Look, I’m an unfrozen cave man when it comes to dating, I don’t understand modern dating, I’ve been married for a million years, but if I saw that picture I would 100%, I’m swiping right," Dokoupil said after seeing the pic.

"I'm thunder swiping right," Burleson added. In the selfie, Barrymore looks flawless with no makeup as she smiles standing next to her shower.

This isn't the first time Barrymore has opened up about her personal life during her show. Last month, she got emotional as her friend -- and ex boyfriend -- Justin Long made an appearance on the talk show. The two dated on and off from 2007 to 2010.

"I love that we maintained our love, because, I know from my end, it will never go anywhere," Long said. "I’ll love you always. I’m glad we’re still able to have that."

Barrymore responded by shedding some tears and embracing the actor with a hug. “I will always love you so much,” she told him. “You are so important to me. I feel like we’ve been through so much together, too. I feel like, when we used to talk and Facetime, I was always like, ‘You know I've really grown up, Justin.’ I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was from when we dated."

However, it's Barrymore's 10-year-old daughter, Olive, and 8-year-old daughter, Frankie, whom she calls her "greatest" love.

"Happy 10th birthday Olive," Barrymore captioned an Instagram post in September. "My how you have grown. Today you are double digits. Today we get your ears pierced. Today is the start of many things. I didn’t know a love like I have for you and your sister Frankie. The greatest one I will ever know. It takes the top spot in my heart. You are my priorities. And I am so proud to be your mom. Best thing i have ever done with my life or will ever do with my life! Happy tenth birthday. Is it ok if I always see you as my baby?! My teeny tiny little marvel ????"

Barrymore shares Olive and Frankie with ex husband Will Kopelman, whom she was married to from 2012 to 2016.