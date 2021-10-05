Drew Barrymore 'Spills the Tea' on Lucy Liu and Bill Murray's Fallout on Set of 'Charlie's Angels'

Angels stick together! Drew Barrymore has her Charlie's Angels co-star, Lucy Liu's, back. In July, Liu went public in an interview for The Los Angeles Times about a rumored disagreement between her and Bill Murray on the set of the 2000 film.

On Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, host Barrymore, who played Dylan to Liu's Alex in the two Charlie's Angels films, opened up about Liu going public and her take on the experience.

"I did this whole video and sent it to her to back her up and she was like, ‘Nah, I don’t need it,’" the 46-year-old actress and talk show host said of Liu.

She then proceeded to "spill the tea" on the incident in question.

"What really happened was Bill was just in a -- you know, comedians can be a little dark sometimes -- and he just came in in a bad mood, and what you have to know is how much Lucy stood up for herself and that was the great thing that came out of an unfortunate circumstance," Barrymore said. "She literally said, ‘I do not accept that kind of behavior from you.’ And we all supported her and backed her up and we moved forward."

Barrymore added that Murray's negative behavior was "general" before he "zeroed in" on Liu. She praised Liu for speaking up in a difficult situation.

"I respected her then, I respect her now," Barrymore, who also served as a producer on the film, added. "I am proud of us as a team and a company that we didn’t tiptoe on the eggshells. We dealt with it right then and there, we were strong and we moved forward and we didn’t accept anything less moving forward."

Liu previously recounted Murray's strong reaction to a scene of his being reworked. She said that though she had little input on the scene, he directed his frustrations at her.

"Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it," she told The Los Angeles Times. "So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don't regret it. Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there's no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have."

Murray's character, Bosley, was replaced by Bernie Mac in the film's sequel, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

ET reached out to reps for Murray at the time of Liu's initial interview.