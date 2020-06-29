DSW Sale: Buy One, Get One Free on Select Summer Shoes

DSW is offering a BOGO deal on select dress shoes and sandals for a limited time.

Through July 7, use promo code FEELINGFINE at checkout to buy one pair, get one pair free in DSW's Summer Crush Collection. Choose from warm-weather styles from Nanette Lepore, Cole Haan, Vince Camuto, JLo Jennifer Lopez, Lucky Brand and many more top brands.

In addition, DSW is offering 25% regular priced shoes from brands like Dolce Vita, Nike, Adidas, Crown Vintage, Vans and more when you use promo code TAKE25 at checkout. This deal is also for a limited time only.

Shipping is free for DSW VIP rewards program members and orders over $35. If you're looking to score designer shoe styles for the new season, this is your chance to get deals on DSW shoes.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top pairs of shoes from the BOGO and regular sales at DSW.