Dua Lipa Addresses Illicit Fireworks Set Off During Toronto Concert, Confirms Ongoing Investigation

Dua Lipa is speaking out after a scary incident during a recent concert. On Wednesday, the 26-year-old singer brought her Future Nostalgia Tour to Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, and the audience had a fright when fireworks were set off inside the indoor venue.

"Last night, unauthorized fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto," Lipa wrote on her Instagram Story. "Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are."

"There is an ongoing investigation into the events being conducted, and everyone involved is working hard to find out how this incident occurred," she added. "Bringing this show to life for my fans has been such an amazing experience, and I'm so deeply sorry for anyone who was scared, felt unsafe or whose enjoyment of the show was affected in any way. "

Many attendees at the concert shared videos of the incident on Twitter.

POV: someone sneaks fireworks into the dua lipa concert ???? #FutureNostalgiaTour pic.twitter.com/q61noVJ4J2 — laura (@laurathestork) July 28, 2022

anyone know if these fireworks at the toronto dua lipa concert were planned?? i got a video of them shooting into the crowd and people running away. hope no one got hurt #DuaLipa #Toronto #FutureNostalgiaTour pic.twitter.com/YgfTvAvozr — aj🎊edtwt! (@calsandbones) July 28, 2022

Caught this last night thinking these fireworks were part of the show until we quickly realized they weren’t…!!! pic.twitter.com/0t2tLwL7s8 — Mi² (@MimiVuong) July 28, 2022

so who the hell snuck in fireworks to the Dua Lipa concert & also HOW???that was not ok… pic.twitter.com/lckUReZs8H — nicole✖️ (@nicolebellmore) July 28, 2022

I was at the concert and the fireworks were shot in the middle of so many people ... I hope whoever did this gets arrested pic.twitter.com/0L1z9P9Msy — ferret (@ferretbloom) July 28, 2022

In a statement to CityNews, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, the group that runs the arena, addressed the incident.

"Last night, at the end of a concert event at Scotiabank Arena, unauthorized and illegal fireworks were set off on the arena floor by a member of the audience. As a result, three attendees received minor aid on-site and were able to go home without a need for further medical attention," MLSE said. "As one of the premier venues in North America, creating a safe and secure venue for every attendee at Scotiabank Arena is MLSE’s top priority, and we immediately began working in cooperation with Toronto Police Services to fully investigate this reckless and dangerous act."

Police confirmed to the outlet they received a call around 11:40 p.m. in relation to the incident, and they are now investigating. None of the three people who suffered minor injuries required an ambulance, police told the outlet. The police also noted to CityNews that no damage was caused to the property as a result of the incident.