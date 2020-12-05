Dua Lipa Says She Slid Into Boyfriend Anwar Hadid’s DMs

Dua Lipa used social media to help land her guy! The 24-year-old singer appeared via video chat on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and revealed that she slid into her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid's, DMs before they started dating last June.

"I have a confession to make. Mine was my boyfriend's," Lipa said of which celebrity's DMs she's slid into. "So I definitely did that."

Though social media wasn't responsible for Hadid, 20, and Lipa's first meeting, it certainly helped move their relationship along.

"We actually met at a barbecue, but it then carried on to DMs," Lipa explained.

Fellow guest Lena Dunham also fessed up to sliding into someone's DMs, quipping, "Was it successful? No. Have I tried it? Yes."

"Honestly, I'm going to say something. It was one of the Skarsgård brothers and I can't remember which," Dunham shared.

"Did you get a response, Lena?" host Cohen asked.

"Like, a cozy one," Dunham replied.

