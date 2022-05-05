Dua Lipa Shares How Her Signature Dance Moves Have 'Evolved Drastically' (Exclusive)

Dua Lipa is setting the tone for the summer! The GRAMMY-winning singer is set to kick off the second leg of her Future Nostalgia tour in the upcoming months -- and she’s ready to dance.

“It's evolved drastically,” the 26-year-old artist told ET’s Denny Directo about the dancing fans will see onstage during a visit to the Truly taproom in Los Angeles. “I really have a full choreography routine that happens through the Future Nostalgia tour that I didn't have before. So, in that sense, it's full on. I like to just describe it as the traveling circus. You just go and put on the show every night after night and it's just a lot of fun and the part that makes it really exciting is the reaction from the fans.”

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Not only are the fans getting a new set of moves, but Dua treats the crowd to more than a few wardrobe changes during the show. “It was so much fun,” she added.

“The show is split up in four parts and being able to have, you know, an outfit that really fits the story of every single part in the show is really exciting and to create a whole world around that was really special for me,” she shared.

The “Levitating” singer had another iconic onstage style moment with her friend and collaborator, Megan Thee Stallion, during this year’s GRAMMYs ceremony. The pop star and the rapper hit the stage in matching Versace looks, channeling Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston.

What's more, the pair recently released what’s on track to be the song of the summer, “Sweetest Pie.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

“It was really me and Meg were really going back and forth talking to each other and we were just, we always wanted to do something together but it just took us a little bit of time to do it because we wanted to figure out the right track that would work with both of us, that also felt new,” she said.

“It was a process,” she added. “We are busy, but when you love something, you'll always find time to do it and she's so great and wonderful. I've loved working with her. So it was a real pleasure to get together and do the song.”