'Duck Dynasty' Star John Luke Robertson Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Wife Mary Kate

Duck Dynasty's John Luke Robertson and his wife, Mary Kate, are now a family of four! John Luke revealed via Instagram on Monday that Mary Kate has given birth to their second child, a baby girl, whom they've decided to name Ella.

John Luke and Mary Kate have been married since 2015 and are also parents to their 1-year-old son, John Shepherd. The couple shared pictures of their newborn daughter on Instagram.

"Welcome to the world baby Ella!" John Luke, 25, wrote. "You are sooo cute!! Good to have a child that looks like me!"

Meanwhile, Mary Kate shared that Ella was born on April 8.

"Our precious Ella Kathryn!" Mary Kate captioned pictures of Ella taken in the hospital. "She was born Thursday morning, 4/8/21, and it was just the sweetest, most peaceful, joy-filled delivery and day. We are so thankful for this little blessing!"

ET recently spoke to John Luke's parents, Korie and Willie Robertson, about their new Facebook Watch series, At Home With the Robertsons, and what it's been like going through such an exciting time with their family. In addition to the arrival of baby Ella, their 23-year-old daughter, Sadie Robertson, is pregnant with her first child with husband Christian Huff, and is expecting her baby girl soon.

"We have two boys now and we're going to have two girls," Korie noted of their grandchildren. "So, this year is going to be really big. And then [daughter] Bella's getting married. So we have a wedding we're planning as well."

"There's a lot happening but we love being grandparents," she added. "It's so much fun and all of them live close to us so we get to spend a lot of time. They get to spend the night at our house and wake up and little grandbabies and it's a lot of fun."

Meanwhile, Willie told ET that he's more of the disciplinarian.

"They're hitting the terrible twos right now," he said of his grandchildren. "So, that's my specialty. I get to combat the terrible twos. I get to be that side of it."

Watch the video below for more.