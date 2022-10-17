Dwayne Johnson Shocks Kelly Clarkson With Sex Joke About His Wife

Kelly Clarkson was not ready for Dwayne Johnson's dirty joke. The Black Adam star made a hilarious off-the-cuff remark about his wife during an appearance on Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show -- sending the host flying right out of her chair.

During a segment in which Clarkson asked Johnson a series of burning questions from fans on Twitter, the 50-year-old actor was quizzed on which Dwayne Johnson movie would be Black Adam's favorite. As Johnson struggled to come up with a serious answer, he dropped a subtle sex joke instead.

"Uh, I made a movie one time with my wife," he began, prompting shocked laughter from his castmates and the audience. "Sorry, no. Nevermind."

Clarkson leapt up to walk off her own surprise, poking fun at herself for not understanding the remark immediately.

"The amount of time it took for me to get that," she said with a dropped jaw. "If they play it back -- my face -- I go, 'Oh, that's sweet,' and then I go, 'OH!' That would probably be a good -- don't brag!"

Johnson is referring, of course, to his marriage to Lauren Hashian, with whom he shares two daughters -- 6-year-old Jasmine and 4-year-old Tiana. Recently, he opened up to ET about the decision to close the door on a potential political run and instead focus on being the best family man possible.

"I have wrestled with decision," he told ET. "I have been asked from very influential people on both sides of the aisle for me to run, 'cause I think, according to them, maybe I have a little bit of an ability to possibly bring people together. But the most important role for me is fatherhood and daddy to these little girls."

He went on, saying, "I've worked so hard over the years to get to this point, right now, where they're 6 [and] 4 -- we're enjoying life. I got every drop off, every pickup, bedtime routine, and the life that I want for them and the stability that I want for them that I frankly never had when I was a little boy. And I had a complicated relationship with my dad. So, I'm a patriot, I love our country and everybody in it. Right now, it's those little girls."

Johnson's highly anticipated turn as DC Comics' Black Adam will hit theaters on Oct. 21. It's the first-ever feature film to explore the story of this superhero, following Adam nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods -- and imprisoned just as quickly -- as he's freed from his earthly tomb and ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

