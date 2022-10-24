'DWTS': Michael Bublé Joins the Judges for a Night Celebrating His Songs -- See the Best Dances! (Recap)

Dancing With the Stars returned Monday for Michael Bublé Night! The entire episode was a celebration of the crooner's most iconic tunes, with each dance set to a song from his expansive catalog of hits.

Bublé himself also joined the judges' panel -- complete with a scoring paddle -- alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli, as Tyra Banks and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro emceed the fun night.

Hitting the dance floor in ensembles brimming with elegance and sophistication, the couples each brought their A-game and tried not to be intimidated by performing routines set to Bublé's songs in front of the singer himself.

Here's a look at some of the best, most elegant routines of the night, and a breakdown of which celebs are already leading the pack as front runners in the race for the Mirrorball trophy. Scroll to the bottom to see who got the boot at the end of Tuesday's wild episode.

Shangela and Gleb Savechenko

Sangela honored her childhood Hollywood dreams with a special routine set to Bublé's tune dedicated to the City of Stars. Decked out like a classic Hollywood starlet, Shangela cut a rug with a white tux-clad Gleb in a magical number that was the perfect way to kick off the night.

Style of Dance: Tango

Bublé Song: "Hollywood"

Judges' Feedback: "Gleb, did you do that routine just for me?" Len asked. "Because what I loved was it was so full of content... it was your best dance that I've seen this season."

"This is what it takes for you to win this competition," Carrie Ann added.

Final Score (Carrie Ann, Len, Michael, Derek, Bruno): 45 (9, 9, 9, 9, 9)



Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

The Rumba is a passionate number, so Val brought his wife, dancer Jenna Johnson, to rehearsal to help Gabby understand the importance of bringing some steam to the dance. Gabby seemed to bring that passion and sensuality in a big way, and in a way that gave fans a different look at her emotional range.

Style of Dance: Rumba

Bublé Song: "Home"

Judges' Feedback: "You are a sensational dancer, really amazing," Derek marveled.

"I was entranced by that dance," Bruno shared. "Some of the shapes you did, some of the greatest artists couldn't make them more perfectly... to me, it was perfect."

Final Score: 46 (9, 9, 9, 9, 10)



Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas

We've seen vulnerable, we've seen playful, and tonight we're seeing a much more sensual and surprising sensual side to Charli that really added a suaveness and femme fatale feeling to the floor. It left the judges in awe and wowed Bublé to no end.

Style of Dance: Foxtrot

Bublé Song: "Fever"

Judges' Feedback: "Effortless, mesmerizing and expressively erotic," Bublé said in awe. "You moved so well."

"That was the best quality foxtrot that I literally have ever seen on this show," Derek marveled. "I would give that a 12 if I could."

Final Score: 50 (10, 10, 10, 10, 10)



Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

After being in the bottom two last week and getting saved by the judges' votes, Heidi and Artem proved the judges were right to keep them by returning to the dance floor with a vengeance and delivering a fun, vibrant Samba that allowed Heidi to show more of her personality and joy for life than any dance thus far.

Style of Dance: Samba

Bublé Song: "It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio stasera)"

Judges' Feedback: "This was a samba content feast!" Derek shared. "I mean it was so fantastic, and I really felt like you were having fun in this one!"

"I thought it was terrific. I thought it was full of rhythm, full of personality, I loved the content," Len marveled.

Final Score: 46 (9, 9, 10, 9, 9)



Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

After missing nearly the entire week due to illness, Wayne didn't even start rehearsing for tonight's show until last Friday. Despite this, he and Witney hit the dance floor and delivered a wildly impressive routine that, despite a few missteps, still inspired, impressed and proved just how good a dancer he truly is to battle back from sickness.

Style of Dance: Quickstep

Bublé Song: "I Get a Kick Out of You"

Judges' Feedback: "I've been pretty positive about everything, but I think I'm bitter because of how jealous I am of you," Buble told Brady after the performance. "Why are you so good at everything you do? ... I've always been a huge fan, and then you do this too? Amazing!"

Final Score: 44 (8, 9, 10, 8, 9)



The Elimination

After a night of delightful and decadent dances, it was time to say goodbye to one couple. It's always a tough thing to watch, and as Tyra so eloquently put it, "It sucks."

After listing off all the couples who are safe, Tyra and Alfonso whittled things down to the bottom two: Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater, as well as Jesse James Decker and Alan Bersten.

Bruno voted to save Trevor and Emma, while Derek then voted to save Jesse and Alan. Carrie Ann then cast her vote to save Trevor and Emma, and Len's deciding vote fell in favor of the majority -- meaning Trevor will get another chance to compete, but Jesse's DWTS journey has now come to an end.

"This is one of the scariest things I've ever done... but I am so grateful for the experience" Jesse shared with Tyra and Alfonso after getting eliminated. "This has been such a blessing."

Dancing With the Stars returns for a special Halloween Night, next Monday at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.