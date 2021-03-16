'DWTS' Pro Gleb Savchenko Seeking Spousal Support From Elena Samodanova Amid Divorce Battle

Gleb Savchenko is seeking spousal support amid his split from Elena Samodanova. Court documents obtained by ET show the Dancing With the Stars pro's request that his estranged wife pay him spousal support and that she cover his attorney's fees.

Savchenko, who is also seeking to terminate the court's ability to provide Samodanova with financial assistance, asked for joint legal and physical custody of their daughters, Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3. The former couple's respective assets and debts have yet to be determined. They have court dates scheduled for March 30 and June 2.

Savchenko's court filing on March 2 comes months after Samodanova's divorce petition was filed on Dec. 22. In those documents, she also requested spousal support, attorney's fees, and requested to terminate the court's ability to provide Savchenko with spousal support. She also asked for joint legal and physical custody of their kids.

Savchenko exclusively spoke with ET the same day Samodanova filed for divorce, and he denied his estranged wife's accusations of infidelity.

"The thing is, I've never actually cheated on her. Never, ever, ever. This whole thing, it was her trying to set it up," Savchenko alleged. "All of those partners that I danced with, it might have looked on TV like [it was something more], but it never was the case."

Despite the pair's disagreements, a source recently told ET that they are "going to try their best to co-parent together."

