Dylan O'Brien Reveals How Taylor Swift Shared Their VMA Nominations for 'All Too Well' Film (Exclusive)

Taylor Swift made sure Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink were among the first people she contacted after All Too Well: The Short Film nabbed five VMA nominations. ET's Will Marfuggi spoke to O'Brien on Thursday, and the 30-year-old actor revealed how he learned that the short film, the music video for the 10-minute version of Swift's iconic song, was up for multiple awards.

"We were just texting the other day. We have a little group chat, me, Taylor and Sadie," O'Brien told ET of Swift, who directed the film, and Sink, who starred in it alongside the actor.

"She's just so genuine," the actor added of Swift. "She sent us the news first thing in the morning. She's genuinely just someone who's so involved and just proud of her work and is so grateful for any accomplishment or recognition for something that she just poured herself into. Talk about a special human."

O'Brien's praise for Swift means he'd be thrilled to reunite with the director and his co-star at the awards show next month. "I would love to go to the VMAs. It's been a while," he told ET.

As for if he'd work with Swift again in the future, O'Brien didn't have to think at all before answering emphatically.

"Yeah, of course. She would make a really, really good director. If it's something that her heart's in, Taylor can do whatever she wants," he said. "She could easily direct a feature and it'd be something I'd sign up for, for sure."

For now, though, O'Brien is busy promoting his new flick, Not Okay, which he stars in alongside Zoey Deutch. The film follows influencer Danni Sanders (Deutch) as she takes a trip to Paris to gain followers. But when a terrorist attack occurs and everyone mistakenly assumes that Danni is one of the survivors, she finds herself caught up in a dangerous lie.

"Professionally, she's just so smart and she's so incredibly hard-working. She's easily one of the hardest-working people I've been around. I think she's smart, not just as an actor but on the business side of things. I think she's savvy. She's a tycoon. And I just love her as a person," O'Brien said of Deutch. "She's a really special human being. Those are the people you hold onto if you're lucky enough to come across them and anytime I get the opportunity to work with her, I'm sure I'm going to take it."

O'Brien was excited to undergo a physical transformation for the film, in which he plays a blond, tatted-up character named Colin.

"I was like, why not? Let's go. I enjoyed it. It's so something I'm not used to looking like, I guess. I liked getting into character," he said. "It's kind of funny because part of the whole premise and especially in terms of this character's role in this world is that what is our obsession with these features, what is our obsession with the rings, chains, the hair, the tats... What is it? What are we so drawn to it about it? That's so funny that that was what I was taking the piss out of her examining and I, like, fell in love with it too. Like, I get it. This is dope. I do look better!"

Not Okay will begin streaming on Hulu July 29.