Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift Team Up for New Rendition of 'The Joker and the Queen'

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are collaborating again! On Thursday, the pair teamed up for a new version of "The Joker and the Queen," a track that first appeared on Sheeran's album, =, last year.

The accompanying music video -- directed by Emil Nava -- is a continuation of Swift's "Everything Has Changed," which also featured Sheeran. It also includes the original actors a decade later. The new reimagined version of the song and its music video "captures the coming-of-age story of the now 18-year-olds, Ava and Jack, as they head to university and embark on new adventures," per the press release.

After the video's premiere, Swift took to Instagram Story to send a message to her friend.

"This video makes me think of our friendship all these years," she wrote in part, adding how she "can't believe Jack & Ava from the Everything Has Changed video came back and did this!! Nostalgic heaven!"

Instagram Story

Earlier this week, Sheeran teased his and Swift's collab by posting a TikTok video that gave fans their first listen to Swift's vocals on the track.

This is the fourth time the pair team up, also teaming up on "End Game," and "Run (Taylor's Version)."

Last year, rumors swirled that Sheeran and Swift's latest collaboration was in the works, though the British star played coy when ET asked him about it at the 2021 MTV EMAs.

"You know what?" Sheeran asked ET at the time. "It's nice to have surprises in life."

He was all too happy to praise his pal, though, telling ET that Swift is "a very, very good friend of mine."

"I've known her about 10 years and it's just nice to have someone in the music industry who goes to the same sort of things," he said. "We're both the same age, we both write songs from our heart, and yeah, it's a pleasure knowing her."