Ed Sheeran Performs on 'SNL' After Revealing COVID-19 Diagnosis

The singer, who was announced as the musical guest for Saturday's episode on Oct. 23, shared his diagnosis the following day and subsequently went into quarantine. Earlier this week, Sheeran finished his isolation period and was cleared to resume planned appearances, including SNL. (He was noticeably missing from the SNL promos with host Kieran Culkin, which also traditionally feature the musical guest.)

Sheeran first appeared in a "Dionne Warwick Show" sketch as a celebrity guest before taking the Studio 8H stage to perform two songs: "Shivers" and "Overpass Graffiti."

For the first performance, the 30-year-old singer wore a fire engine red sweater, dark wash jeans and sneakers as he strummed his guitar and sang the dance pop track, "Shivers," off his recently released new album, =.

Sheeran didn't seem to be missing a beat, bopping along to the song and singing it to perfection with his backup singers and band providing support. When the performance was over, Sheeran had a big smile on his face as the live audience cheered and applauded.

He returned to the stage to cap off his night with "Overpass Graffiti," a midtempo, folksy tune from the new LP. This time, he changed into a white sweater and black sneakers as he crooned the high notes. When the song ended, he fist-bumped members of his band.

Sheeran, who is vaccinated against the virus, revealed in an interview with Howard Stern that his 15-month-old daughter also tested positive for COVID-19.

"My wife was away, so, I was there with my daughter ... She had it, too, so it was kind of heavy," he said, noting that there were three days that were "really bad."

"It's quite an odd thing getting [COVID-19] and then having to announce it to the world," Sheeran continued. "I'm still sort of being treated [like I have it]."

The singer said his SNL appearance was never really in doubt amid his COVID-19 diagnosis.

"I don't know why there was a huge uproar about that," he said. "Everyone was saying they were scrambling to find a replacement, [but] I was always playing that."

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. PT/11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. For more, watch below.

