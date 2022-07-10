Eddie Murphy's Daughter Marries Michael Xavier During Intimate Ceremony: PICS

Congrats are in order for Eddie Murphy’s daughter, Bria Murphy and her now-husband, Michael Xavier. On Saturday, 32-year-old actress and 36-year-old actor said “I do” in front of 250 of their closest family and friends in Beverly Hills, California, during a private ceremony.

For the occasion, Bria looked gorgeous in a white off-the-shoulder gown by Netta BenShabu. The groom was dapper in a tux by Knot Standard, styled by Dion Lattimore.

The bride was escorted down the aisle by her father. Bria’s mother, Nicole Murphy, was also in attendance during the ceremony. The bride and groom’s big day was picture perfect in images captured during the ceremony.

JOHN SOLANO PHOTOGRAPHY

In one photo, the newlyweds stand in the middle of Bria’s father, who looks sharp in a black tux, and her mother, who stuns in a crimson lace gown, while a floral arch sits tall above them. In another photo, Bria sits on her husband’s lap as they look at the camera.

JOHN SOLANO PHOTOGRAPHY

In video captured by photographer Blair Cadwell, and shared on their stories, Eddie takes the stage to deliver a speech to the happy couple. “I'm just very, very proud. Very, very happy," the Coming 2 America actor said. "It's very, very nice to see all of you and I wish Bria and Michael nothing but love and happiness."

JOHN SOLANO PHOTOGRAPHY

In addition, Johnny Gill was captured taking the stage and serenading the couple and their guests with his hit, “My My My.” Bria and Michael shared the news of their engagement with a stunning set of pictures in December.

“My heart, my best friend, my forever. I love you, always. 💍,” the artist captured the post that featured shots from their engagement shoot on her Instagram. “Forever my love ❤️💍,” Michael captioned the picture on his respective Instagram.