Eliza Dushku Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Eliza Dushku is pregnant!

The 40-year-old actress is expecting her second child with husband Peter Palandjian. Dushku shared the exciting news on her Instagram on Saturday, sharing a photo of herself and her burgeoning baby bump.

"Mama x 2.. 🌊🌺 @peter.palandjian & B~ how I love you!! 💙♥️," she captioned the post, which also includes a photo of her 1-year-old son Philip's shirt that reads, "Can you dig it? I'm going to be a big brother."

Kevin Smith and Gabrielle Union, among other friends and fans, congratulated the former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star in the comments section.

Dushku and Palandjian got engaged in June of 2017 and married on Aug. 18, 2018. They welcomed their first child together in mid-2019.

"Our BABY = #Bourne," the actress captioned her announcement in August of that year, "Can you feel the love, Philip “Bourne” !? ??? So ? for all this love ♥️."

On the 20th anniversary of Bring It On, she reflected on how much her life had changed since starring in the cheerleader movie by posting a photo of herself and her son.

Meanwhile, Dushku and several Buffy stars recently spoke out after their former co-star, Charisma Carpenter, alleged via social media that creator Joss Whedon was abusive and harassing on the set of their TV series.

Dushku, who played slayer Faith on both Buffy and Angel, wrote in part, "CC, my heart aches for you & I'm so sorry you have held this for so long. Your post was powerful, painful, and painted a picture we'll collectively never un-see or un-know. Thank you. I hadn't known it and I won't forget it."

