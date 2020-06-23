Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Break Their Silence Following Steve Bing's Death

Elizabeth Hurley is speaking out in honor of Steve Bing, her ex and the father of her child, after news of his death. Bing, a film producer and philanthropist, died by suicide on Monday by leaping off a building in Century City, California. He was 55.

On Tuesday morning, Hurley, who shares 18-year-old son Damian with Bing, took to social media to share some photos with her ex.

"I’m saddened beyond belief that Steve is no longer with us," the 55-year-old British actress/model wrote. "Our time together was very happy and although there were some tough times, the memories of a sweet, kind man are what matter. We became close again in the last year & last spoke on our son’s 18th. This is devastating news."

Hurley's son, Damian, also took to social media, posting a photo of a sunset and writing, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news. I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends 🖤"

Bing reportedly jumped from the 27th floor of a luxury apartment tower where he lived, TMZ reported on Monday. A rep for the LAPD told ET that they are still investigating.