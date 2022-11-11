Elizabeth Hurley Calls Working With Matthew Perry Amid His Addiction Struggle a 'Nightmare'

Another one of Matthew Perry's co-stars in speaking out in light of his headline-making memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. Elizabeth Hurley, who co-starred alongside the 53-year-old Friends actor in the 2002 romantic comedy Serving Sara, spoke about Perry's book confessions during a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

"I haven't actually ready the book yet, but I've read [excerpts] of it. It's quite interesting," Hurley, 57, told the site. "He's a very funny writer like he's a very funny man. He's an incredibly gifted comedian... his way with words is fantastic."

Hurley also opened up about filming with Perry, who wrote about the production getting shut down for two months so he could go to rehab.

"I have very fond memories of him. To be honest, it was a nightmare working with him at that time and, as it's now known, our movie was shut down because of his addiction," Hurley recalled. "We were in a force majeure and had to all sit at home twiddling our thumbs for some time."

She noted that though it was "a little tough" to experience the delays, she added that her co-star was "fabulous" when he returned to the set, despite having to "revoice" everything that was previously shot due to slurring his words prior to rehab.

"It was tough, obviously he was having a tough time, but he was still very charming and a lovely person to work with, but you could see he was suffering for sure," Hurley said of Perry.

In his new memoir, Perry has opened up about everything from crushes on his Friends co-stars to his addiction battle.

Watch the clip below for more from Perry's book.