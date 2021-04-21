Ellen DeGeneres Drank Three 'Weed Drinks' Before She Had to Rush Portia de Rossi to the Hospital

Ellen DeGeneres had quite the 4/20 experience a month early. On Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 63-year-old talk show host told of an unexpected night she had after drinking three "weed drinks."

After noting earlier in the interview that she's never had success with getting high, DeGeneres recalled a night when she was drinking Cann -- a beverage with THC and CBD -- that had been given to her by comedian Chelsea Handler.

"They have CBD or TH... I don't know what the good thing is, but it has something," DeGeneres said. "I drank one and I didn't feel anything, so I drank three. I took two melatonin sleep pills."

That night, DeGeneres' wife, Portia de Rossi, had gone to bed early, saying she wasn't feeling well.

"I'm laying in bed and I realize she's not in bed. I said, 'Are you OK? Baby, are you OK?'" DeGeneres said. "She's moaning. I get out of bed and she's on the ground on all fours."

"I go, 'You're not OK.' She goes, 'I'm OK.' I said, 'No, unless you're playing Twister by yourself, you're not OK,'" DeGeneres quipped of the actress. "So I rushed her to the emergency room."

Host Kimmel asked if DeGeneres herself had driven her wife to the emergency room.

"I did. I kicked in, my adrenaline, because I had to rush her there," she shared. "So it's probably not safe. I shouldn't be saying any of this."

De Rossi ended up getting an emergency appendectomy, and having her appendix removed.

Noting that de Rossi is "much better now," DeGeneres joked that her wife was in so much pain at the time that she resorted to using The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a bargaining chip.

"She was begging for more pain pills because she was still in pain and the nurse was not giving them to her," she shared. "So she starts offering up tickets to my show. She's like bargaining, 'What about the Christmas 12 Days show?'"