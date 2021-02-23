Ellie Goulding Is 30 Weeks Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Husband Caspar Jopling

Ellie Goulding is going to be a mom! The 34-year-old singer announced in Vogue that she and husband Caspar Jopling are expecting their first child -- and that she's already 30 weeks pregnant! The couple tied the knot in August 2019.

"Caspar and I went away briefly when we were allowed to for our one-year anniversary, and that’s basically when we found out," she says. "It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan. The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality."

Goulding said that becoming pregnant made her "feel human."

"I want a better word than womanly, [but] I have curves I’ve never had before," she says. "I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it."

The singer notes that the whole process has happened "really quickly," so much that she didn't "believe it at first."

"You’re still eating the same, looking the same, for a while I was probably in denial I was in such a good streak of fitness," she says. "I started having a completely different body and different energy, I couldn’t deal with everything!"

"I actually went from being smug about how healthy my salads were and my breakfasts and eating nuts and seeds, and then all I wanted was McDonalds," she adds. "I was kind of terrified, I suddenly wanted all of the bad things! Whatever this baby did when it took over my body was like, 'Hell no -- I do not want broccoli, spinach, collards! I just wanted sugar and carbs.'"

Being pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic has been an added challenge, with Goulding noting, "You have your partner, and you have your friends, but in a pandemic, it can feel particularly lonely."

"It wasn’t something I had planned for right now, [and] I knew it was a more solitary journey because of what’s going on," she says. "I think that made me keep it very secretive and made me very protective over it."

"The sickness and tiredness was nothing I’d ever experienced before. I feel like it’s a taboo to talk about pregnancy as being challenging. It’s not always serene and like you’re not always glowing," Goulding continues. "I’m not saying that every second of this pregnancy has been miserable. It’s not always going to be easy. [But,] I have a newfound respect for any woman who has children."

While Goulding and Jopling have found out the sex of their baby, they don't plan to share the news publicly just yet.

"It’s not a focus for me. We found out by default because we had a scan. [But,] it wasn’t a thing," she says. "We just wanted a healthy baby and there wasn’t much more to it. Instinctively, the whole gender reveal is not my thing."

At this stage of her pregnancy, Goulding is "trying to take things much more in the moment now and not worry [too much] about the future."

"Every single day it’s different," she says. "It’s nice to think about the nursery and what kind of baby I’ll have, but personally I’ve been able to deal with it by being kind to myself, accepting myself bad or good, and taking it day by day."

"I’m excited to be a mother -- but also I want to make sure that I continue to work," she adds. "I can’t wait to go back on tour. I’ve been in the studio most days, [and] I’m excited for the challenge. It will be a totally new experience."